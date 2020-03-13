Fishing firing at popular Gympie spot

Offshore

THE strong southeasterly coming in last Saturday along with some large swells meant heading offshore over the weekend was only for the bigger boats with experienced crew.

Most of the offshore info is from the couple of days leading up to the weekend.

GOTCHA: Richard Beeson boated this Spanish mackerel while fishing Chardon's Reef with Chicko Vella from Davo's Tackle World. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Plenty of anglers headed out from Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach on the Thursday and Friday in near perfect conditions.

Most boats headed for the reefs off Double Island Point and picked up some nice pelagics including mackerel and tuna.

From the bottom we saw some great trout as well as snapper, sweetlip pearl perch and undersize red emperor.

GOTCHA – Matt from New South Wales caught and released this 62cm dusky flathead in the lower estuary while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Out of Noosa there was also plenty of activity before the winds and swell came up.

The charters headed for Sunshine Reef with some nice trout coming up using dead bait fished hard to the bottom.

North Reef was also a popular spot with some good pearl perch, mauri cod and cod coming from the bottom.

The pelagics have been pretty quiet over the last week and this is probably due to water clarity.

Mackerel seem to like cleaner waters and with all the run off over the last couple of weeks things have definitely slowed.

GOTCHA – Quality pearl perch from recent Cougar One charters to North Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

For those fishing up in the Great Sandy Straits over the last week the run off has been great chasing threadfin salmon and barramundi.

With this in mind fishing the start of the run out tides with live baits of poddy mullet, herring or live prawn has been very successful.

For the lure anglers the prawn profiles from ChaseBaits have been very popular especially now they have brought out a heavier model in each colour.

A personal favourite is the 125mm, 15g in native colour.

Creeks and Rivers

THE mangrove jacks have been very strong over the last week with plenty of fish coming from Kauri Creek, Poona and Boonooroo areas.

Again, most fish have taken on live baits.

GOTCHA – Nick Jorgensen won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with this 86cm jewfish he caught at Coolum Beach while fishing for whiting. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Casting deep diving lures into structure has also been a great way to target them.

Make sure you have the drag up tight as these fish have been feeding hard and are super aggressive.

Flathead have been in good numbers around Tin Can and out towards Rainbow, fishing that outgoing tide with prawn and smaller baitfish like white bait and smaller pilchards on smaller ganged hooks has been a good approach.

Flathead are one of the easiest fish to get on soft plastics with this type of fishing, perfect for their ambush style of feeding.

Brighter colours always work well but are even better in the dirtier water.

Try brighter pinks and greens with longer tails.

Beaches

THE bigger swells are really stirring things up.

This is a great time as plenty of food that lives in the sands are exposed.

Dart have been in great numbers and are in the close gutters along with whiting.

It can be a little hard to get a whiting at the moment as there are just so many of the dart.

A tip is to really load up that hook and cast to the back of the gutter.

The whiting do tend to stay under the white water so with a bit of luck you will get a bait past the dart.

The night anglers have been picking up some tailor and the odd jew.

Unfortunately the jew have been mainly undersize.

Bigger strip baits of fresh mullet or salted bonito have been perfect.

Up-to-date reports at fishingnoosa .com.au. Drop into Davo’s Tackle World and Davo’s Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo’s North Shore Bait and Tackle at Marcoola.