Hervey Bay guide Andrew Chorley was not surprised to hear about the attack.
'Not surprised': Shark attacks a growing threat off Fraser

Carlie Walker
4th Jul 2020 4:45 PM
A FISHING expert has revealed the hidden dangers off the coast of Fraser Island.

The Chronicle spoke with Andrew Chorley from Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing after driver was killed in a shark attack at Indian Head on Saturday.

Mr Chorley said he regularly saw bull sharks and bronze whalers off the eastern beach of the island.

Hammerheads and tiger sharks were spotted too, along with great whites at this time of the year.

It is unknown at this time what type of shark attacked the 20-year-old man at Indian Head, but Mr Chorley said he was not surprised to hear about the attack.

"With more people going in the water than ever before, there are going to be more shark attacks in the future as well," he said.

Mr Chorley said bronze whalers and bull sharks were regularly spotted chasing boats.

"Eastern beach is renowned for sharks chasing mullet and tailor," he said.

"Time will tell what kind of shark it was."

Sharks chasing bait schools and schooling fish had become "pretty prolific" over the past decade, the professional angler said.

