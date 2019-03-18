Caboolture River fish deaths. Facebook identity Dave McInnes has had multiple fishers come forward with anecdotes.

Fishers have been left stunned by the confronting sight of "thousands" of dead fish floating in the Caboolture River.

Local angling guru Dave McInnes, who runs the Fishing with Dave Facebook page, has been inundated with photos and comments about the issue since Sunday.

Mr McInnes said fish of all sizes and species from dewfish, flathead, threadfin were involved.

"One guy said he stopped counting after 300," Mr McInnes said.

Another fisherman, who wished to remain anonymous, said the main concentration of dead fish was "halfway between the weir and the river mouth".

Caboolture River fish kill.

"I saw it on the Fishing with Dave page and went out with a torch last night and they were everywhere," he said

"I went out again this morning and there's non-stop fish floating everywhere.

"I've seen what I thought was some decent sized mangrove Jack, which if you've caught one, you'll know they last forever."

Healthy Land and Waterway senior principal scientist Dr Paul Maxwell said it is most likely related to the recent rainfall in the Caboolture region.

"These situations are more likely to happen in waterways like the Caboolture River, which contain weirs or artificial barriers that reduce the natural flow of freshwater," he said.

"During extended periods of dry weather, saltwater from Moreton Bay reaches further upstream towards the weir.

"The fish found there are species which have adapted to and are tolerant of saltwater.

"While some fish species can survive in both freshwater and saltwater, they struggle to adapt quickly. When major downpours occur and wash large amounts of freshwater into waterway, you get a rapid decline in the levels of salt in the water.

"The Caboolture region received significant rain over the weekend, and the change in salt levels was likely too much for some species to tolerate, and they perished as a result."

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said it has collected water and dead fish for analysis and results are pending.

Moreton Bay Regional Council was contacted for comment.