Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caboolture River fish deaths. Facebook identity Dave McInnes has had multiple fishers come forward with anecdotes.
Caboolture River fish deaths. Facebook identity Dave McInnes has had multiple fishers come forward with anecdotes.
Environment

‘Thousands’ of dead fish floating

by Luke Simmonds
18th Mar 2019 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fishers have been left stunned by the confronting sight of "thousands" of dead fish floating in the Caboolture River.

Local angling guru Dave McInnes, who runs the Fishing with Dave Facebook page, has been inundated with photos and comments about the issue since Sunday.

Mr McInnes said fish of all sizes and species from dewfish, flathead, threadfin were involved.

"One guy said he stopped counting after 300," Mr McInnes said.

Another fisherman, who wished to remain anonymous, said the main concentration of dead fish was "halfway between the weir and the river mouth".

Caboolture River fish kill.
Caboolture River fish kill.

"I saw it on the Fishing with Dave page and went out with a torch last night and they were everywhere," he said

"I went out again this morning and there's non-stop fish floating everywhere.

"I've seen what I thought was some decent sized mangrove Jack, which if you've caught one, you'll know they last forever."

Healthy Land and Waterway senior principal scientist Dr Paul Maxwell said it is most likely related to the recent rainfall in the Caboolture region.

"These situations are more likely to happen in waterways like the Caboolture River, which contain weirs or artificial barriers that reduce the natural flow of freshwater," he said.

"During extended periods of dry weather, saltwater from Moreton Bay reaches further upstream towards the weir.

"The fish found there are species which have adapted to and are tolerant of saltwater.

"While some fish species can survive in both freshwater and saltwater, they struggle to adapt quickly. When major downpours occur and wash large amounts of freshwater into waterway, you get a rapid decline in the levels of salt in the water.

"The Caboolture region received significant rain over the weekend, and the change in salt levels was likely too much for some species to tolerate, and they perished as a result."

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said it has collected water and dead fish for analysis and results are pending.

Moreton Bay Regional Council was contacted for comment.

More Stories

caboolture river editors picks fish kill

Top Stories

    Severe storm warning issued for Gympie

    premium_icon Severe storm warning issued for Gympie

    News Regions in the warning area could be prone to large hailstones and flash flooding

    Coach stretchered off in crazy Gladiators draw

    premium_icon Coach stretchered off in crazy Gladiators draw

    Sport Brothers' clash ends in pain for one, red card for another.

    Time to vote out Fraser Anning

    premium_icon Time to vote out Fraser Anning

    Opinion Voters will get the chance to kick him out for his divisive rhetoric

    Construction watchdog’s next target

    premium_icon Construction watchdog’s next target

    Business QBCC takes aim at accountants keeping struggling builders afloat