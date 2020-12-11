Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
News

Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Dec 2020 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group of fishermen have been rescued after a night stranded at sea near Gippsland.

Emergency services were called to waters about 7km south of Port Welshpool following reports three fishermen were clinging to the hull of their 4.5m capsized boat.

The men had been holding on for several hours before managing to retrieve a phone and contact triple-0.

 

 

The police Air Wing was sent out to search for the fishermen, located west of Snake Island.

The Port Welshpool Coast Guard rescued the men before they were taken to hospital.

Water Police will attend the scene later on Friday to retrieve the upturned boat and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Originally published as Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disgraceful’: Shock over ex-councillor’s inflammatory attack

        Premium Content ‘Disgraceful’: Shock over ex-councillor’s inflammatory...

        Community Gympie councillors, staff defend themselves as criticism flies on social media over controversial repeal of planning laws

        Owen Guns takes on Facebook over ‘censorship’

        Premium Content Owen Guns takes on Facebook over ‘censorship’

        News "I guess they've just got these robots that go through it."

        Leaked: Crucial Fraser meetings skipped

        Premium Content Leaked: Crucial Fraser meetings skipped

        News Blame game has now begun over how the fire could’ve been prevented,

        Koala law repeal not a catastrophe, but we must work quickly

        Premium Content Koala law repeal not a catastrophe, but we must work quickly

        News Gympie councillor Dan Stewart says concern that Gympie’s controversial...