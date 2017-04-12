Fishermans Haul ready for 25th Easter rush

SEE FOOD, EAT FOOD: Clancy Pearce of Fishermans Haul gets ready for the Easter seafood rush.

Good Friday a big haul for seafood stores: More than a tonne of seafood is expected to be sold at Fisherman's Haul in the next two days, and the Pearces have gone into preparation overdrive.

ONE tonne of fish and 400kg of prawns will be on the move in the next two days at Fishermans Haul as Gympie gears up for their 25th Easter.

The figures are only a portion of the seafood that will be sold in the area over the long weekend with people expected to be lined up at seafood outlets, eagerly awaiting the chance to grab a feast.

While the numbers might sound fishy, owners Bruce and Clancy Pearce said it was easy to believe when you see the number of customers they will serve.

"Generally on Friday you get all your customers for the week in one day,” Mr Pearce said.

On top of the immense demand for fresh seafood, he said they would also serve about 600kg of chips

To cater for the demand, Mr Pearce said preparations for the Easter break had been under way for a while now.

"(We spent) two to three weeks collecting it all up, and then today is we start putting it together,” he said.

Celebrating their silver anniversary in the seafood industry, the Pearces have been working in the same store since March 23, 1992.

Clancy and Bruce Pearce ready for Good Friday. Scott Kovacevic

Mr Pearce said the town "had changed massively” over the years but there is still consistency with his clientele.

"I've still got my first customer I ever served,” Mr Pearce said.

"He still comes in Wednesday nights.”.

Mr Pearce said the most popular items on the menu were expected to be red emperor, salmon, calamari and oysters, and Good Friday was always the business's biggest cooking day of the year.

Despite the 25th anniversary milestone and the huge increase of demand, Mr Pearce said there would be no huge celebrations scheduled once it was all done.

"We get up Saturday morning and it's all over, start another day.”