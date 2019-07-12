Fish on the chew in Gympie region as conditions improve

GOTCHA: Tom Ingram's quest to land his first ever mangrove Jack in the Noosa River paid off in spades when his fish (and mega smile) won him the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize.

GOTCHA: Tom Ingram's quest to land his first ever mangrove Jack in the Noosa River paid off in spades when his fish (and mega smile) won him the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Offshore

WITH the weather due to settle a little this week, anglers may see the chance to get offshore.

The fishing should be great with little or no fishing pressure on the fish and plenty of bait coming from the rivers and running to the closer reefs.

You will still have to take care crossing the bars as big swells will have surly moved some sand bars.

Gotcha - Kye Porter caught this thumper 56cm golden trevally near the Noosa Coast Guard station at Munna Point. It went for a 3 inch Berkley Power Bait Minnow soft plastic. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Check out the closer reefs before heading wide as plenty of predatory fish will have moved in to feed on the abundance of bait flushed out of the rivers.

For those of you looking to head out then the reefs off Double Island should be holding some great fish.

Big snapper, parrot, jew, cobia and red emperor should all be on the cards.

With the Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic due to start next Friday, plenty of anglers are hoping for great winter conditions to get amongst the fish.

Creeks and rivers

Anglers needing that fishing fix headed for Tin Can and the creeks in the hope of catching a feed.

Gotcha - Matthew from Victoria with a GT and Fraser and his sister Alex with quality flathead which they caught and released in the lower estuary on recent Noosa River Fishing Safaris. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Mangrove Jack have been in good numbers around the creek mouths, with some nice fish taken in Kauri Creek.

Sizes have been around the 40cm mark with most fish taking live baits.

With the showers and winds you have had to pick your times to head out for a flick for whiting.

Fishing the start of the run-out tide has been the best.

Gotcha - Robert Morris Saw a break in the weather so me and the young fella decided to go for a quick flick. After popping into Davo's and getting some live worms we were off. Was starting to look like a wasted mission but on the last worm Hunta got this little beauty... a whip fin silver biddy. Safely released after his trophy pic. That smile says it all. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

With plenty of fish coming up on to the banks to feed, pippies worms and yabbies are still the gun baits.

If you do not have time to collect your baits then the good old peeled prawn is another great option.

Trevally have been reported around the mouth of the Noosa River in good numbers.

Gotcha - Jack and Dennis with a couple of good size grass sweetlip and Ian with a nice snapper which they boated on a Wild Thing 2 charter to Sunshine Reef. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The younger anglers have also been having a field day around Woods Bays and the back of the Noosa Sound.

Golden, big eye and giant trevally have been the three main varieties.

Micro Jigs and smaller plastics worked off the bottom have been the go during the day with a bit of surface action happening in the morning and early evenings.

Crabs are still on the move with some good bucks taken over the last couple of weeks, this will possibly be the last chance to bag a few before they go quiet.

Beaches

THE good news is the winds and swell have dropped and there should be plenty of gutters after the big swells.

Tailor are really starting to come on with some good reports from the North Shore beaches.

Fishing cut baits of mullet, bonito and pilchards on ganged hooks has been productive.

Bread and butter species should also be plentiful as there are plenty of deep gutters to choose from.

Prawns, yabbies, pippies and worms should see you landing whiting, bigger bream and dart.

For the night anglers there should also be some nice jew in the gutters, fish large clumps of worms, squid and tailor fillet, on a running ball sinker rig.

For up-to-date reports, visit fishingnoosa.com.au. Drop into Davo's Tackle World and Davo's Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo's Northshore Bait and Tackle at Marcoola for all the right equipment, bait and advice.