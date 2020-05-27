Menu
A 12-year-old boy’s long awaited visit to a playground became memorable for all the wrong reasons this afternoon in a bizarre incident.
Offbeat

Fish sculpture hooks boy in bizarre playground accident

by TAMARA McDONALD
27th May 2020 5:56 PM
Emergency services were called to St Helens Park playground late Wednesday after a child got stuck in a sculpture.

Twelve-year-old Brandon from Bell Park found himself jammed in the artwork resembling a fish, and firefighters came to the rescue.

12yr old Brandon from Bell Park found himself stuck in fish at St Helens Park Playground. picture: supplied
A CFA spokesman confirmed firefighters were called about 4.10pm to reports of a stuck child in Rippleside.

Firefighters let the child out with their rescue equipment and SES were on the scene supporting the operation.

Paramedics were called to the scene but Brandon did not need to be taken to hospital.

Originally published as Fish catches boy in Geelong playground

Brandon was still able to raise a smile after the incident. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
