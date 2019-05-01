'Fish' and Ursula 'die' on road to coal terminal

Protesters dressed as dead fish and Ursula from The Little Mermaid on the Abbot Point Coal Terminal access road.

MORE than 20 'dead fish' and Ursula from Disney's The Little Mermaid have been moved on by police after blocking access to Abbot Point coal terminal.

The Frontline Action on Coal protesters who were dressed as dead fish and the fictional Disney character, were demanding a commitment to no new coal before the Federal election.

Police, Abbot Point and Aurizon workers were at the scene Wednesday afternoon, where protesters had a "funeral" as a banjo and fiddle played, and later sang protest songs.

Kimberly Croxford, a spokeswoman for the protesters, said people around the world were losing their homes and lives because of climate change.

"Without bold policy commitments to leave fossil fuels in the ground, our way of life will be altered forever," she said.

"If we act now, we can all benefit. We can create a thriving renewable economy powered by local jobs and new opportunities for both rural and urban communities.

"If we do nothing, we will suffer from more extreme droughts, fires, floods - and the loss of the wonders of our world, like the Great Barrier Reef."

North Queensland Bulk Ports has been contacted for a response.