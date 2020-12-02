Menu
A Gympie trainee stole $50 from a co-worker despite knowing he was being caught on CCTV.
Fish and chip shop trainee stole from colleague’s wallet

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 12:02 AM
A TRAINEE worker who stole $50 from another staff member despite knowing he was being caught on CCTV has been forced to pay $200 for his actions.

Mitchell Rodney Rose, of Goomboorian, was working at Fisherman’s Haul for a trial period when he began rummaging through other employees belongings at the end of his shift on August 8.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard Rose found the $50 note tucked inside another worker’s wallet.

Despite looking up and noting his actions were being recorded he placed the money in his own wallet, before eventually putting it back under the wallet he stole it from.

Mitchell Rose pleaded guilty to one stealing charge in Gympie Magistrates Court.
Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said Rose told police “he picked up the victim’s wallet by mistake”.

Rose’s lawyer said his client could not explain his behaviour and felt “great shame” for what he did”.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan was likewise puzzled by what Rose had done.

“It seems a bit strange that you saw the CCTV footage and continued to take (the money),” Mr Callaghan said.

However he noted the theft was “out of character” for the 23-year-old and to his credit he had put the money back.

He accepted Rose’s guilty plea to the stealing charge, fined him $200 and ordered no conviction be recorded.

