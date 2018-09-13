First Woolooga Brahman bull sale tops $13,500, draws 200

Kirsty Curtis with Blue blood Princely, the top priced bull at last weekend's 2018 Woolooga Select Sire Sale.

THE Woolooga Select Sire Sale presented a quality line of Brahman sires at its inaugural sale at Woolooga Saleyards last weekend.

Sixteen local vendors offered a superb line up of grey and red Brahman bulls.

More than 200 people packed the grandstands to watch Lot 1 go under the hammer, a quality son of the reknown Sire Glengarry Sub Zero 1590 (H). "Blue Blood Princely (D)” fetched the royal sum of $13,500 for vendors, Drewe and Kirsty Curtis of "Blue Blood Brahmans”, Mooloo near Gympie.

In all, 46 head from 54 head offered sold, representing a pleasing 85 per cent clearance despite continuing dry conditions.

Ryan Gould with Cedar Brook Halepeno, which got second top price at the Woolooga sale last weekend. contributed

Second top priced bull of the sale was purchased by the Bishop family of Garglen Brahman Stud, Lot 19, Cedar Brook Halapeno, weighing 1002 kg with an ema of 137cm. Halapeno was sold by GML Pastoral of Booubyjan. The magnificent red power house was sired by Cedar Brook Elsyd. Halapeno was successfully shown at Beef 2018 and the Bundaberg Feature Show. Another sire, Cedar Brook Persuit ,948 kg, ema of 140 kg sold to D and N Christensen for $6000. In all, their four bulls sold for an average of $6375.

Jim and Jenny Bauer of Elanora Park sold 3 poll/scurred, grey bulls for an average price of $6,166 while Allan Ford of Cedar Lane /Ego studs sold a very handy line of grey bulls, the top "Cedar Lane Ready Beat” selling to local producers the Hughes family, Marlarga Grazing Co, Brooweena.

The crowd of 200 at the Woolooga saleyards. contributed

The Rockemer family of Gigoomgan Brahmans sold 7 lots for an average of $4285 with a top price of $5500 for "Gigoomgan Vincent”. Steve and Sharon Turner of Y3K Stud sold two bulls with a top price of $5500 for "Y3K Cavalier” sold to the Backhouse family, Kandanga. Ken Schultz and family of "Hillview” Brahman Stud sold 3 bulls for an average of $4333.30.

The Aberdein family "Carleesa” of Biggenden sold five lots for an average of $3400. Len and Peter Gibbs, "Muan”sold three bulls for an average of $3500.

Volume buyer was Sam Slack, Gayndah, taking home seven quiet handy bulls for an average of $3714.

Sam also was the winner of the painting "Bull Congo” donated by Felicity Rockemer.

Other multiple buyers included the Charles Darwin University, NT which purchased three lots and P and M Kelly who snapped up the entire draft of Bill and Sue Blakeney, "Warraka”.

Other vendors at the sale included the Weis family "Besanthervale”, Dave and Robyn Raymont "Sha- ann”, Ian and Deb Frampton, "Little Creek”, Grant Berrie of "Mt Shamrock” , Mike and Jenny Peters of "Bremer Vale and the Sommerfeld family "Brahrock” Maryborough.

The sale was conducted by Sullivans Livestock and Rural, Gympie and GDL Dalby.