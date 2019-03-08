Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Megan Kline is honoured by her ground-breaking appointment to a senior position with Peabody mining.
Megan Kline is honoured by her ground-breaking appointment to a senior position with Peabody mining. CONTRIBUTED
Business

Peabody mine makes company history with equality move

8th Mar 2019 4:00 AM | Updated: 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER developing an interest in the resources sector as a 17-year-old, Megan Kline has completed an exceptional rise through the ranks.

Hailing from Moranbah, Ms Kline has been appointed as Peabody Moorvale's site senior executive, becoming the first woman to assume the role in the history of the mining company.

The announcement on International Women's Day was a proud moment for Ms Kline, who said a day with her stepdad at the Kalgoorlie gold mine set her on the industry pathway.

"My stepdad was in the mining industry in Western Australia but for some time I thought I was going to study medicine," she said.

"That all changed that day at Kalgoorlie where I found the big trucks and massive scale of operations really exciting.

"I believe the sky really is the limit for women who want to pursue trade and professional roles in the resources sector.

"For any young woman thinking about what career they might choose, I say give mining a crack. It's challenging, exciting, there's amazing people to work with and far greater financial security than some other industries offer."

Peabody Australian president, George Schuller Jnr paid tribute to Ms Kline's commitment and determination to re-shape perceptions of the typical mining industry employee.

More Stories

editors picks international women's day megan kline mines mining industry peabody peabody mining women in mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    SIX FIGURE RATES DEBT: Nearly 100 Gympie homes owe council

    premium_icon SIX FIGURE RATES DEBT: Nearly 100 Gympie homes owe council

    News Almost $1 million is owed in unpaid rates from 93 properties, including houses, rentals, farms and commercial buildings.

    • 8th Mar 2019 9:30 AM
    Monster $1.5 million in drugs wiped of Gympie region streets

    premium_icon Monster $1.5 million in drugs wiped of Gympie region streets

    News 570 cannabis plants were seized across the region.

    • 8th Mar 2019 9:22 AM
    Small landslide 'sinkhole' takes tip off Inskip Point

    premium_icon Small landslide 'sinkhole' takes tip off Inskip Point

    News VIDEO: Shoreline erodes at Inskip Point overnight

    • 8th Mar 2019 9:17 AM
    'I nearly killed myself proving to them I was way better'

    premium_icon 'I nearly killed myself proving to them I was way better'

    News Popular Gympie bank owner celebrates 10 year milestone.