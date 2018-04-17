First whales of the season spotted off Fraser Island

EARLY ARRIVERS: Two whales snapped from the skies by Air Fraser Island.

EARLY ARRIVERS: Two whales snapped from the skies by Air Fraser Island. Air Fraser Island

THE first whales of the season have arrived to the Fraser Coast.

A calf swimming with its mum have been spotted by a crew aboard Air Fraser Island, with pilot Scott Cronan capturing the moment.

He said after the pair was sighted just north of Eli Creek on Sunday afternoon, four more were seen later that day near the eastern coastline.

"It's pretty exciting to see them around this early in the year," Mr Cronan said.

"We saw some pilot whales two months ago."

Mr Cronan's said he is excited to see what the upcoming whale season brings.

The whale season normally begins from about July to November.

The recovering humpback population has made for record whale watching seasons in recent years, with anywhere up to 30,000 whales expected to pass Hervey Bay during their migrating journey.