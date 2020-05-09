First-time expectant parents hilarious baby announcement

Jeanne and Sam Price have recently found out they are expecting their first child, a son, in November.

TOMORROW is going to hold special meaning for Jeanne Price after recently discovering she is expecting her first child.

Jeanne, 34, and husband Sam, 35, announced the upcoming arrival of a son in November in "hilarious" fashion on Facebook.

The announcement photograph was inspired by the Vanilla Ice song, Ice Ice Baby, and various images seen on Pinterest and was taken by former Gympie Times photographer Renee Albrecht.

"We've had lots of comments, lots of likes. People thought it was pretty hilarious," Ms Price said this week.

The couple married last November after a hectic year during which they bought a house, became engaged and hosted a wedding, and Mr Price established his own business, SJP Building Services.

Jeanne and Sam Price enact Ice Ice Baby

Ms Price said considering their ages they were planning to have children in the near future but not straight away.

"We thought this year would be cruisy," she said.

However, the couple and their families were thrilled with the news.

"I'm very excited," Mr Price said. "It's good to keep the Price name going."

Ms Price said her husband was excited it was a boy with the expected baby already lined up to be a fishing buddy for he and her brothers, who were all "fishing mad".

Her father-in-law "is already talking about buying him a motorbike," she said.

Still taking in the news of the pregnancy, Ms Price said she hadn't thought of celebrating her impending motherhood this Sunday or really considered how their lives would be changed by it.

"It hasn't hit us," she said.

"You're the best parent before you have kids," she said. "I say things like my kid won't be allowed soft drink. We'll see."

Dealing with pregnancy in the age of COVID-19 has had its challenges.

Ms Price said Sam "snuck in" to see her recent ultrasound scan and partners weren't allowed to attend doctor's appointments.

Visits to her obstetrician now require her to wait in her car until she is called in, she said.