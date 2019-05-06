First taste of winter-like temps for Gympie

A photo snapped in Grafton during last year's winter. We're not quite there yet in Gympie, but the dip in temperature has been noticeable.

A photo snapped in Grafton during last year's winter. We're not quite there yet in Gympie, but the dip in temperature has been noticeable. W Powter

AUTUMN and winter has finally hit the region, with temperatures dipping to 6.8C early this morning - several degrees below the comfortable starts to the day we've been having and almost five degrees below the May average of 11.5C.

The cool change, which swept in swiftly after a solid day of rain on Saturday, served a crisp Sunday morning of 9.4C that was a significant nine degrees cooler than 24 hours earlier on Saturday morning that reached a minimum of 18.5C.

All was forgiven though when a stunning cloudless Autumn day emerged yesterday that reached 25C, and will almost certainly be repeated today.

The below-average mornings will become the norm for the week too with a low of 10C expected tomorrow, 11C on Wednesday and 9C on Thursday.

Friday is the best chance for a warmer start to the day with 12C forecast, before another dip back down on the weekend when the lows are predicted at 7C on Saturday and 8C on Sunday.

The perfect blue skies are also forecast for the next four days, with a top of 25C expected today and tomorrow and 27C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Slight cloud will most likely move in from Friday with a chance of rain forecast at 20% before another weak air mass follows with a cool change again.

