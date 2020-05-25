First Target stores to close revealed

Some Target shoppers will have just a handful of weeks to prepare before their local store closes forever, or is converted into a Kmart.

On Friday, customers were blindsided by the news parent company Wesfarmers was planning a massive restructure of the struggling discount department store chain.

Wesfarmers initially revealed up to 75 Target stores could be shut and up to 92 converted into Kmart outlets within a year, although it has since confirmed there will be 53 closures and 53 conversions, with 106 stores across the country affected so far.

But while the company indicated the restructure would be a 12-month process, it has since emerged that some stores will fold as soon as next month.

FIRST TO CLOSE

The Target branch in Pasadena in South Australia has been earmarked for closure by June 2020, followed by Campbelltown in NSW in July and Meadow Springs in Western Australia in August.

The remaining 50 closures are due to take place in early to mid 2021.

Meanwhile, the existing Target branches in Seymour, Echuca and Cobram in Victoria will all become Kmarts in July, with conversions elsewhere in the state in Castlemaine, Kyabram and Wooden due to occur in September.

Most of the other Target stores will be converted into Kmarts by early 2021, with the process due for completion by the middle of the year.

'CHALLENGING TIMES'

In a statement, managing director of Target Australia Marina Joanou thanked customers for their "continued support and understanding".

"You may have heard about changes that have been announced regarding the future of Target," Ms Joanou wrote.

"As a result of these changes, a number of our stores will be leaving the Target family. Some of these stores will be converting to Kmart and, sadly, some will be closing. The majority of these changes will happen next year.

"We understand these closures will affect a lot of people in the Target community and we appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times. We are committed to providing every opportunity for redeployment for our team members who will be affected by these changes.

"We are proud to have a rich history as an Australian company and we are committed to serving you, our valued customers, now and into the future. We have many Target stores which remain unaffected by today's announcement and you can continue to shop with us online with the same ease and convenience."

WHICH STORES ARE CLOSING?

So far, Target has confirmed 53 stores across all states and territories except the Northern Territory will close. They include:

• ARMIDALE, NSW: early-mid 2021

• ATHERTON, QLD: early 2021

• BACCHUS MARSH, VIC: early-mid 2021

• BAIRNSDALE, VIC: early-mid 2021

• BEAUDESERT, QLD: early-mid 2021

• BENALLA, VIC: mid 2021

• BILOELA, QLD: early 2021

• BUSSELTON, WA: early 2021

• CAMPBELLTOWN, NSW: Jul 2020

• CASINO RETAIL CENTRE, NSW: early-mid 2021

• CLARE, SA: early-mid 2021

• CLIFTON BEACH, QLD: early-mid 2021

• COLAC, VIC: early-mid 2021

• COOMA, NSW: early-mid 2021

• COOTAMUNDRA, NSW: early-mid 2021

• COROWA, NSW: early-mid 2021

• DENILIQUIN, NSW: early-mid 2021

• DEVONPORT, TAS: early-mid 2021

• EMERALD, QLD: early-mid 2021

• FORBES, NSW: early-mid 2021

• GOONELLABAH, NSW: early 2021

• KARRATHA, WA: early-mid 2021

• KERANG, VIC: early-mid 2021

• KIPPA RING, QLD: early 2021

• KUNUNURRA, WA: early-mid 2021

• LANGWARRIN, VIC: early-mid 2021

• LEETON, NSW: early 2021

• LONGREACH, QLD: early-mid 2021

• MANJIMUP, WA: early-mid 2021

• MARGARET RIVER, WA: early-mid 2021

• MARYBOROUGH, VIC: early-mid 2021

• MEADOW SPRINGS, WA: Aug 2020

• MERIMBULA, NSW: early-mid 2021

• MERREDIN, WA: early-mid 2021

• MILLICENT, SA: early 2021

• MORANBAH, QLD: early-mid 2021

• MORISSET, NSW: early-mid 2021

• MURGON, NSW: early-mid 2021

• MURWILLUMBAH, NSW: early 2021

• MYRTLEFORD, VIC: early-mid 2021

• NARACOORTE, SA: early-mid 2021

• NARRABRI, NSW: early-mid 2021

• NARROGIN, WA: early-mid 2021

• NOWRA, NSW: early-mid 2021

• PASADENA, SA: June 2020

• PORT LINCOLN, SA: early 2021

• SALAMANDER BAY, NSW: early-mid 2021

• SCONE, NSW: early-mid 2021

• TRARALGON, VIC: early-mid 2021

• WAGGA WAGGA, NSW: early-mid 2021

• WARRAGUL, VIC: early-mid 2021

• WESTON CREEK, ACT: early-mid 2021

• WINMALEE, NSW: early-mid 2021

WHICH STORES WILL BECOME KMARTS?

Again, most states and territories are affected except the ACT and Tasmania.

• ARARAT, VIC: early-mid 2021

• AYR, QLD: early-mid 2021

• BEERWAH, QLD: early-mid 2021

• BEGA, NSW: early-mid 2021

• BERRI, SA: early 2021

• BOWEN, QLD: early 2021

• BOWRAL, NSW: early 2021

• CASTLEMAINE, VIC: Sep 2020

• CHARTERS TOWERS, QLD: early 2021

• CHINCHILLA, QLD: early 2021

• COBRAM, VIC: Jul 2020

• DALBY, QLD: early 2021

• ECHUCA, VIC: Jul 2020

• ESPERANCE, WA: early 2021

• GATTON, QLD: early 2021

• GERALDTON, WA: early-mid 2021

• GOONDIWINDI, QLD: early 2021

• GUNNEDAH, NSW: early 2021

• GYMPIE, QLD: early 2021

• HAMILTON, VIC: early 2021

• INGHAM, QLD: early 2021

• KATHERINE, NT: early 2021

• KATOOMBA, NSW: early 2021

• KYABRAM, VIC: Sep 2020

• LAKES ENTRANCE, VIC: early 2021

• LEONGATHA, VIC: early 2021

• MANSFIELD, VIC: early 2021

• MAREEBA, QLD: early 2021

• MOREE, NSW: early 2021

• MUDGEE, NSW: early 2021

• MURRAY BRIDGE, SA: early 2021

• NOOSA JUNCTION, QLD: early 2021

• NORTHAM, WA: early 2021

• OCEAN SHORES VILLAGE CTR, NSW: early 2021

• PICTON, NSW: early 2021

• PINJARRA, WA: early 2021

• PORT AUGUSTA, SA: early 2021

• PORT DOUGLAS, QLD: early 2021

• PORTLAND, VIC: early 2021

• ROMA, QLD: early 2021

• SARINA, QLD: early 2021

• SEYMOUR, VIC: Jul 2020

• STANTHORPE, QLD: early 2021

• TUMUT, NSW: early 2021

• ULLADULLA, NSW: early 2021

• VICTOR HARBOR, SA: early 2021

• WARWICK, QLD: early 2021

• WINDSOR TOWN S/C, NSW: early 2021

• WOODEND, VIC: Sep 2020

• YAMBA, NSW: early 2021

• YARRAWONGA, VIC: early 2021

• YASS, NSW: early 2021

• YEPPOON, QLD: early 2021

