Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

First super blue blood moon eclipse in more than 150 years

STUNNING: A blood moon rises from behind Fraser Island, seen from River Heads.
STUNNING: A blood moon rises from behind Fraser Island, seen from River Heads. Peter Doré

THE celestial heavens are set to align on January 31.

Three separate events - a supermoon, a blue moon and a full lunar eclipse - will occur simultaneously in a rare lunar event which happens only every 150 years.

This astronomical rarity of events is being called a super blue blood moon eclipse and will likely look red in some areas because of the total lunar eclipse which can give the moon a red tinge, giving it the name blood moon.

This confluence of events has not happened since the second half of the 19th Century.

And January's blue moon will be followed by another blue moon in late March.

They are also in a supermoon trilogy, which began last month.

The phenomenon "supermoon" occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day it is at or near its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

It appeared 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than the supermoon on July 27 last year, with pictures of it posted on social media by people around the world.

Also called a "Wolf Moon" because in early times it appeared when wolves howled in hunger outside the villages, its arrival caused tidal surges worldwide.

Bundaberg News Mail
Why killing a snake could cost you thousands

Why killing a snake could cost you thousands

Think twice before you reach for that shovel

Gympie inventor is ahead of the rest

SAFETY FIRST: Inventor Chris Albert demonstrates his Safe-T-Rest headrests.

Local design a world-first in driver safety

Summer a sizzling success for Gympie tourism

Estelle Todd has some fun at Rainbow Beach.

Visitors discover our regional hot spots.

Residents want more info as metal hunt on at Langshaw

Mining for manganese could still be in the future at Langshaw.

Drill testing underway, but manganese mine's future uncertain.

Local Partners