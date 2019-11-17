First step towards nationals for local Gympie swimmer

SWIMMING: Rising star Xavier Gomes is focused on qualifying for nationals at the Gympie Gold Rush Swimming Carnival.

Competitors will be in action on December 7 at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre and the event will be livestreamed by The Gympie Times.

This is the first time Gomes has competed at an event that has been live­streamed.

“I am really excited,” he said.

“I would like everyone to see how good the abilities are of not just me but the other competitors.”

Gomes’ best stroke is butterfly and he’s been training to better his times.

“Butterfly is the hardest stroke because it is a difficult stroke to sustain for a long distance, but I like a challenge,” he said.

“I train eight times a week and I have been preparing for this event since September.

“I get up at 4.30am and train in the pool with 4-5km and also land training using dumbbells and doing planks.

“I have been doing a few difficult training sessions because I want to get to nationals.”

Gomes will compete in five events – the 100m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley.

The long-distance swimmer has about 10 seconds to take off his personal best to qualify for nationals.

“I want to qualify for the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley,” he said.

“My personal best for butterfly is one minute six secs and the qualifying time is one minute two secs.

“The qualifying time for the individual medley is two minutes 25 secs and my personal best is two minutes 34 secs.

“I am confident in my training and I am confident I can get decent times.”