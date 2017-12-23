First step for our exciting new hot spot

TAKING SHAPE: Ruth Modin (left) is looking forward to completion of the bar for Sea Salt Bar, Tapas and Bistro.

TAKING SHAPE: Ruth Modin (left) is looking forward to completion of the bar for Sea Salt Bar, Tapas and Bistro. Scott Kovacevic

TWENTY-FIVE years after she bought the land, Ruth Modin's vision for her final Rainbow Beach venture is now only months from reality.

With cranes putting the roof in place Thursday ahead of a hopeful opening date of March 1, and certainly before Easter, the owner of Sea Salt at Rainbow said there was a sense of excitement building in the tourist town.

"A lot of people missed having the pub on the other side on the beach," she said.

"Everybody likes the view, it creates atmosphere."

While the months after the devastating October 2016 fire were "very, very difficult", she said there had been at least some sliver of a silver lining to the disaster in the facelift it had inspired in the area.

"It's the most amount of detail we've had in a long time," she said. "The deck will just finish it off."

And it certainly would be the icing on the cake, given there had been challenges from the very start.

Ruth Modin is looking forward to completion of the bar for Sea Salt Bar, Tapas and Bistro. Scott Kovacevic

"Acquiring that land in the first instance was not an easy thing because it was all developed into the sand mining," she said.

"It came on sale on a Friday afternoon at 3pm, on a fire sale when interest rates were 18 per cent.

"It owes me a few dollars."

Until then, the Rainbow Beach mainstay was focussed on making the most of the upcoming holiday season, which was already shaping up well.

"There's quite a few people here already and I'm sure as long as the weather holds out we'll have a massive season," Ms Modin said.

"Everything is very heavily booked and we're just getting ready."

And the weather was already doing its part in giving tourists everything they wanted.

"They're just happy that the sun is shining," she said.

"That's why they come here."