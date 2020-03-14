Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
Health

Worker at dance school tests positive for coronavirus

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
14th Mar 2020 3:02 PM

There have been reports of the first case of coronavirus in Townsville.

At 1.35pm today Ann Roberts School of Dance confirmed their commercial and production manager Andre Reynaud had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from a trip to France last Thursday afternoon.

Mr Reynaud has been in isolation since Friday.

Four teachers from the Ann Roberts School of Dance are now in self-isolation for the next two weeks after they came into contact with Mr Reynaud.

Queensland Health have advised they will provide an update at 4pm today.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Curran: no conflict on future industrial park

        premium_icon Curran: no conflict on future industrial park

        News Gympie council election 2020: Hartwig says donation will leave incumbent ‘impotent’ on major plan

        Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        premium_icon Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        News Gympie council election 2020: 30 candidates reveal what needs to be fixed in their...

        Teen taken to hospital after another Gympie school fight

        premium_icon Teen taken to hospital after another Gympie school fight

        News Education Department confirms students involved “dealt with” after fresh incident...

        Mudslinging, confusion at out-of-control election forum

        premium_icon Mudslinging, confusion at out-of-control election forum

        News OPINION: There were only two candidates who kept decorum at the meeting by not...