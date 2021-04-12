First person at Wolvi crash describes horror scene

The crumpled wreck of a vehicle that crashed at Wolvi on Sunday night. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

The crumpled wreck of a vehicle that crashed at Wolvi on Sunday night. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

The first person to arrive at the scene of a horrific crash at Wolvi on Sunday night stayed with the three victims until help arrived.

Anna Spillane, who was visiting her friend, said she was flagged down by a female crash victim, and after stopping, saw two males trapped inside a car that had crashed into a tree.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

“My friend was on the phone to the ambulance and I was trying to calm the girl down and keep an eye on the boys’ breathing as they were bleeding,” Ms Spillane said.

“The passenger had blood coming from his head and the driver had blood coming from his head as well.

“It was pretty full-on.”

The scene of the crash at Wolvi, in the Gympie region. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight

Ms Spillane said the passenger-side of the vehicle was “smashed up pretty badly”.

“(The passenger) was pretty much leaning on the driver, while both unconscious,” she said.

A Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew the teenage passenger to hospital.

WIN NOW: Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

“The aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) to treat the boy for multiple injuries,” a LifeFlight representative said.

“He was transported in a critical but stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.”

RACQ LifeFlight workers treat an accident victim from Sunday night’s Wolvi crash. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

The aircraft was one of two rescue helicopters sent to the accident as the driver was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A QAS representative said both males suffered head injuries, and one had additional chest injuries.