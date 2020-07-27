Menu
First look: New luxury tower for Palm Beach

by ANDREW POTTS
27th Jul 2020 7:05 AM
A BEACHSIDE site just a handful of metres from the expected Palm Beach light rail corridor will be transformed into a new luxury nine-storey tower.

Plans have been lodged with the Gold Coast City Council for the unnamed tower by Raymond Graeme Wilkie.

Artist impression of a new tower planned for Jefferson Lane, Palm Beach
Earmarked for a 1110 sqm Jefferson Lane site, the tower will feature seven three bedroom units and a single two-bedroom apartment.

The land is currently occupied bt two wooden houses which would be demolished to make way for the tower.

According to plans lodged with the council, it will have 19 resident carparking spaces and two visitor spots.

 

The site of the proposed tower.
"The proposed development represents an excellent opportunity to provide medium intensity residential density accommodation in keeping with the scale of existing developments and recently approved/constructed apartments in the immediate surrounds," a planning report to council on the project said.

 

The tower will be nine storeys tall
The tower will be nine storeys tall

"The proposal is also seeking to contribute to the mix for dwelling types available in the vicinity."

The tower is one of several new low and medium rise buildings proposed or under construction in Palm Beach close to the proposed future route of the light rail.

Originally published as First look: New luxury tower for Palm Beach

