Gympie’s new $14.4 million service station is expected to be open by the end of the month.
News

FIRST LOOK: New drive-through Maccas opens soon near Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacebic1@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 12:04 AM
TWO hundred dining seats indoors and out, a giant kangaroo and a new drive-through McDonald’s will all be at Gympie’s fingertips when the new $14.4 million Traveston service station opens for business in two weeks.

The new drive-through Maccas is sure to be popular.
The Golden Arches will be the anchor tenant of the impressive new facility just to Gympie’s south but far from the only one; the centre includes room for two more food outlets along with a service centre.

An eerial view of the design of the $14.4 million Traveston development.
Plans for the centre suggest Beefy’s pies, Oliver’s Real Food and 7th Street Cafe have all been in the mix at one point, but whether they will take up residence has yet to be confirmed.

Businesses including Beefy’s and 7th Street Cafe appear to be in the mix as possible tenants at the complex.
The new services station includes a tourist information centre, childrens’ playgrounds, truck parking with dedicated rest areas, a truck drivers lounge and a dedicated refuelling section for heavy vehicles.

An artist’s impression of aerial views of the centre.
All this, plus parking for more than 120 cars and 24 B-double trucks, will be spread over 6.8ha between the old and new Bruce Highways.

The rest area and of course, our favourite kangaroo, Matilda.
The centre is expected to be open by the end of the month.

