FIRST LOOK: NAB welcomes customers into new hub

NAB Gympie has reopened after being closed for extensive renovations.

Gympie’s NAB team have opened the doors and welcomed customers into the newly renovated banking hub on Mary Street.

The $1.5m hub officially reopens on Monday, but branch manager Dave Vickery said the early opening would give the team the chance to trial the new technology.

NAB Gympie on Mary Street is now open again to provide face-to-face service. Picture: Kristen Camp.

The extensive renovation works brought NAB’s normal branch and business banking facilities together under one roof in the heart of Gympie.

The branch features 24-hour banking, private meeting rooms, internet banking help and a good old-fashioned teller desk.

Gympie customers can now use two SmartATMs, a business deposit machine and a quick-change machine that are available 24 hours a day, and be served by the same friendly faces they’ve become familiar with. Picture: Kristen Camp

Mr Vickery said NAB’s history in Gympie dated back to 1872 and he was proud of the bank’s continued commitment to serving its customers in the region.

“NAB has been helping members of the Gympie community for close to 150 years with everything from their everyday banking, purchasing a home with loans or to kickstart small businesses,” Mr Vickery said.

“While banking has changed significantly over this time, the one thing that has remained constant is our commitment to serving customers well, however they choose to interact with us.”

The new-look design and open-plan layout of the branch includes a 24-hour banking area, a sit-down waiting area, a teller desk, internet banking table, and zones for private meetings. Picture: Kristen Camp.

Like many businesses, NAB has watched the use of online services grow rapidly in recent years as more customers adopt to digital banking.

“We are adapting so we can continue to serve customers well however they choose to interact with us — whether that’s online, on the phone, or in person,” Mr Vickery said.

“We’re seeing more of our customers spending time in the branch having in-depth conversations rather than visiting us to carry out their transactional banking such as withdrawing money or depositing a cheque.

“That’s why our new branch has been designed specifically to meet changing customer behaviours.”

One of the private zones (in front) and one of the meeting rooms (behind). Picture: Kristen Camp.

NAB senior business banking manager David Fletcher said he was excited that NAB’s branch and business banking centre were now within the one building as it would make it easier for customers to bank at any time of the day.

“I look forward to continuing to meet with local businesses at our new banking hub or speaking with them over the phone or at their kitchen table,” Mr Fletcher said.

“Gympie is part of a resilient and progressive region and we will continue to back local businesses so they can grow, as well as support new ideas.”

