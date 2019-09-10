First look inside devastated Peregian bushfire zone

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Fire in Peregian Beach.

SHOCKING photos from inside the Peregian bushfire exclusion zone show the extent of the damage from a bushfire that's been raging since Monday afternoon.

A number of homes have been lost after a raging bushfire on the Sunshine Coast's north. Photo: Adrian Freer/Facebook Adrian Freer

Photos from the Peregian Puma service station and Jacana St show what's been described as a "ghost town", after the bushfire forced hundreds from their homes overnight.

A "leave immediately" alert is currently in place for Peregian Beach, Peregian Breeze Estate, Marcus Beach and Weyba, and a "prepare to leave" alert has been issued for Weyba Downs, Peregian Springs and Castaways Beach.

As of 9.45am, the fast-moving fire was travelling in a north, north westerly direction from Peregian Beach and Peregian Breeze Estate. It is heading towards Marcus Beach and Weyba.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep medication nearby if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington reminded residents who had been evacuated that they couldn't return to the "volatile situation".

"None of the evacuated areas are open yet," he said.

"Please listen to Queensland Police and the Fire and Rescue Service and adhere to everything that they're saying.

"The roads are still closed getting into Marcus (Beach) and Peregian. Please do not attempt to go home."

Cr Wellington reminded residents that evacuation centres had everything needed to provide for the hundreds of people seeking refuge.

"The community has been fantastic already," he said.