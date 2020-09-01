FIRST LOOK: Hip new cafe opens in 130-year-old space

Vespa Espresso Bar 'Food on the Go', the latest venture of the crew behing ‘Emilia’s Cafe’ opened yesterday in Mary St.

Vespa Espresso Bar 'Food on the Go', the latest venture of the crew behing 'Emilia's Cafe' opened yesterday in Mary St.

FAVOURITE Mary Street cafe Emilias has closed its doors forever, and reopened next door with a new look and new name, Vespa Espresso Bar - Food on the Go.

Vespa Espresso Bar 'Food on the Go' opened Monday, August 31, in Mary Street. Kelly, Jodi and Maria practice social distancing.

Excited and proud owner Jodi Giorno announced the opening on Facebook yesterday morning, and was on hand as usual from 8am helping her team (Kelly and Maria) serve coffees, old fashioned lemonade, chocolate and vanilla shots and much more deliciousness, including Frangelico shots in coffee.

"Our most rewarding project to date," Jodi said.

Vespa Espresso Bar 'Food on the Go' opened Monday, August 31, in Mary Street. Some of the delicious drinks on offer.

“Our most rewarding project to date,” Jodi said.

“From the chaos of COVID, ‘Vespa Espresso - food on the go’ is born. Repurposing a 130-year-old space in Mary St, Gympie into an amazing venue, including full stainless kitchen, front of house redesign and of course the chandelier.

Vespa Espresso Bar 'Food on the Go' opened Monday, August 31, in Mary Street. The girls looking the right stuff on opening day.

“Thanks to our team who helped bring it together, the fit out specialists @build4u_sunshine_coast , our designer team @zest_building_design , sparkies @beaumontelectrical, plumbers @obrienplumbinggympie, signwriters @sunrisecre8tive, Steve the painter and our creative guru @whoiscasper, #thefitoutco #townplannernoosa #rgstrategichospitality #gympiecafes #customkitchens #cafedesign #foodpremises @ Mary Street Gympie.”

The new beginning coincides with Jodi’s 18th year in business in Upper Mary Street, originally with now late husband Giovanni, who died of a heart attack in 2017.

Giovanni’s Vespa has been immortalised in the name and decor.

Vespa Espresso Bar 'Food on the Go' opened Monday, August 31, in Mary Street. The menu

Jodi has collaborated with her close friend Russell Green in bringing Vespa Espresso Bar to life.

She hopes Vespa Espresso Bar is just the beginning of this new era, with ambitious plans of expanding the business, and opening in Noosa in 2021.

The Gympie Times team wishes Jodi, Russell and the Vespa Espresso Bar team every success.