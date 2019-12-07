First look at major Gympie business expansion

ALMOST 50 years after it started in timber, Corbet’s Group has cemented its standing as one of the region’s most prominent employers.

The group’s Traveston development is the latest keystone in its commercial growth, which now plans to leverage its new concrete batching plant and quarry into a new market: direct sales.

It is following a plan that has already been commercially successful for Corbet’s out west, operations manager Lee Wodetzki said.

Corbet’s Traveston expansion is shaping up as a key piece to the group’s Gympie future.

“Roma’s worked well,” he said. “We’ve seen the success out there.”

The batching plant has been running for three months

At capacity the plant is capable of processing about 100cu m every hour.

The company’s latest branch will let customers buy material for their jobs ­direct.

Mr Wodetzki said this would be an option regardless of whether it was for people’s houses or on large-scale road projects.

The company’s Traveston growth has opened up employment opportunities too.

Mr Wodetzki said “at least a dozen jobs” had been created by the expansion.

This brought their total staff in the Gympie region to about 150, he said.

And being able to generate the jobs within the Gympie region was ”very significant”.

“We’ve had a lot of good people we’ve brought aboard,” he said.

Andre Corbet with one of the 33m road trains the Corbets Group has approval to run between Gympie and Brisbane.

The development was approved by Gympie Regional Council in December 2017.

This decision was appealed three months later, forcing the project on hold as it worked its way through the planning and environment courts.

The appeal was dismissed last December, with the court finding sufficient need existed for the quarry and the plant to be developed.

It started in timber and sawmilling and now encompassed landscape material and transport.

This included a green light to run 33m road trains in June last year.

Corbet’s was the first company in Queensland to be given approval for the A-double trucks, which could haul up to 79 tonnes.

Owner Andrew Corbet said at the time it had taken two years of working with the state and federal governments to put the trucks on the road.