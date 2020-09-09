Menu
Plans for a $300 million five-star resort have been revealed, with the development expected to bring a "new level of luxury and sophistication" to region.
Travel

First look at jaw-dropping plans for $300m resort

by Mark Murray
9th Sep 2020 4:20 PM
PLANS for an Australian-first $300 million five-star resort at Port Douglas have been revealed with construction to commence as early as January.

Luxury hotel brand Accor and Melbourne-based developer Chiodo Corp have released their jaw-dropping vision for the 253-room Fairmont Port Douglas development, set to become the town's biggest since the Christopher Skase-built Sheraton Grand Mirage.

An artist impression of the new $300 million Fairmont Port Douglas resort to be built on Port Douglas Road. IMAGE: Michael Curtis..
Chiodo principal Paul Chiodo said the global hotel leader was chosen from a dozen submissions due to its commitment to deliver an environmentally conscious landmark hotel.

Accor Pacific executive Simon McGrath said the Fairmont Port Douglas would bring a new level of luxury and sophistication to one of Australia's "most glamourous resort towns."

Another ariel view of the stuning resort. IMAGE: Michael Curtis.
"Accor continues to expand its luxury offerings in Australia and, as our first Fairmont, this is going to be a truly special resort," he said.

The plans, released on Wednesday, pay tribute to the World-Heritage listed Daintree Rainforest with the resort centred on "well-being, nature and cultural immersion."

A view towards the food and beveridge guest facilities and swim up bar. IMAGE: Michael Curtis..
Mr Chiodo said construction of the resort - to include several restaurants and bars, a day spa, treetop walk and panoramic conference and wedding facilities - would start in the first quarter of next year.

The planned rooftop pool and wedding venue facilities. IMAGE: Michael Curtis..
"All designed around resort-style pools and built to blend seamlessly with nature," he said.

"Our vision is to deliver an environmental hotel that still encapsulates the hallmarks of a luxury hotel and Accor clearly shares the same passion that we have at Chiodo Corporation for Port Douglas itself."

The view towards the entrance of the Fairmont Port Douglas. IMAGE: Michael Curtis..
Mr Chiodo said a celebrity chef-inspired restaurant and bars would be open to Far North residents and tourists.

The five-star resort will join the stable of world-renowned Fairmont Hotels and Resorts and be built at the the former Havana site at 71-85 Port Douglas Road.

An impression of the view from Port Douglas Road. IMAGE: Michael Curtis.
