FIRST LOOK: $14.4m Traveston ‘mega servo’ officially opens

FOLLOWING much anticipation, the $14.4 million Traveston “mega servo” officially opened at its Bruce Highway site this morning.

A spokesman for Chevron Australia Downstream, the owner of the site, said the mega servo features 24 fuelling hoses, full truck-stop amenities with ensuites and laundry facilities, a large Super 7 shop with kitchen, more than 100 parking bays, five outdoor rest areas with BBQ facilities, external and internal kids play zones, parent rooms, shower facilities and more.

The spokesman said more “exciting offerings”, such as McDonald’s, would arrive at the site by early next year.

The owner of the former Matilda (now Puma) service station at Kybong, Peter O’Keeffe of the O’Keeffe Group, announced this morning he would be handing over the new Traveston site to Chevron following decades of service to the region.

“The purpose of me being here is to say that my job is finished. We are leasing this site to Chevron … it’s a beautiful day,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

“Now that I’ve handed over to Chevron I’m sure they’ll do a great job, and Matilda will be keeping an eye on them too.”

The official opening of the Traveston "mega" service station on November 24, 2020.

Chevron Australia general manager Anna Vargas confirmed the site would welcome McDonald’s and Beefy’s Pies outlets in “early 2021”, as well as Rosie’s Chicken in the coming days.

“For Chevron it’s very exciting to have this site under our Puma brand. It’s a very large site, I think it offers a lot of modern amenities to all travellers that come by on the highway,” Ms Vargas said.

“If you’re a truckie we’ve got easy truck parking and a very nice truckie’s lounge, where you can have a shower, take a break, have some food, do your laundry and continue on.

“For families they can stop here, there’s two playgrounds and we have Matilda which brings a lot of people to look at and take a picture with.

“And our convenience store offers a lot of products and good food too.

“Overall, especially once we have McDonalds and Beefy’s and all of our units here in early 2021 it will be a great destination, whether you’re a local or a traveller on the highway.”

Ms Vargas said electric vehicle owners would also be able to charge their cars at the site.