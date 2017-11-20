FIRST IN BEST DRESSED: Commonwealth Games tickets out today

Information on how to get tickets for the Commonwealth Games.

TODAY is your final chance to grab a ticket to see some of the world's best athletes at the Commonwealth Games.

From midday Queensland time, an additional allocation of 100,000 tickets for the general public will be available for the first time.

There is a total of 300,000 tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here to buy tickets.

Australian netball captain Caitlin Bassett said the final major release of tickets was exciting for netball fans right around Australia.

"It's great to know that netball fans still have an opportunity to purchase tickets to the GC2018 netball competition including the preliminary matches at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre and the finals here at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre," said Bassett.

"Netball is in such a great place at the moment in Australia and we know the GC2018 netball competition is going to be hotly contested between the best nations in the world.

"It's fantastic to set foot in this world class venue today and being here only reinforces our excitement as we head towards GC2018."

GOLDOC chairman Peter Beattie AC said the final major release of tickets provided a great opportunity for spectators to be part of the biggest multi-sport event in the country this decade.

"We were so pleased with the overwhelming response during the initial ticket request phase and we've been working extremely hard to make 100,000 additional tickets available by finalising venue seating plans and collating remaining ticket allocations from Games partners and Commonwealth Games Associations," said Mr Beattie.

"Significantly, there are great tickets available to the most in-demand sports, many of which have been oversubscribed since the ticket request phase closed in May including athletics finals, swimming, diving, gymnastics rhythmic and artistic, netball and the basketball finals here on the Gold Coast.

"We know given the intimacy of our venues that there won't be a bad seat in the house at any of our sessions."

GOLDOC chief executive officer Mark Peters said the final major release of tickets came after GOLDOC was able to identify as many additional tickets as possible through the completion of venue seating plans, temporary structures, sight lines and camera positions, along with any tickets which have been returned to the general ticket sales pool from Games delivery partners.

"It is important to note that these remaining tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis via gc2018.com/tickets so people are urged to hurry to avoid disappointment," he said.

The Commonwealth Games are on the Gold Coast from April 4-15.

Ticket prices start from as little as $20 for adults and $10 for children.