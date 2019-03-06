First house demolished to make way for the Gympie Bypass

MAKING WAY: The house at the corner of Sandy Creek Rd and Rocky Ridge Rd is the first to be demolished as preliminary works begin for Section D of the Gympie Bypass.

MAKING WAY: The house at the corner of Sandy Creek Rd and Rocky Ridge Rd is the first to be demolished as preliminary works begin for Section D of the Gympie Bypass. Philippe Coquerand`

THE first of several homes in the path of Section D of the Gympie Bypass has been demolished as preliminary clearing works begin.

The house at the corner of Sandy Creek Rd and Rocky Ridge Rd was cleared last week.

The 26km stretch of Section D is the final and most expensive leg of the 62km Bruce Highway Upgrade (Cooroy to Curra) project.

The joint federal and state funded project will address the safety and traffic needs of the Bruce Highway well into the future.

This project has been the subject of extensive planning, design and construction by the department over a number of years.

In 2004, the department commenced the Bruce Highway - Cooroy to Curra Strategic Planning Study. The study identified a proposed corridor for the highway to provide a safe and efficient route in the longer-term, while minimising the impact on existing communities and the environment. The study also considered potential locations of interchanges linking to local roads.

This 26km highway section includes a bypass of Gympie with the corridor running east of the town, close to the railway line until Old Maryborough Road. It will then travel through the edge of Curra State Forest to minimise the impact on private land

Preliminary planning commenced in March 2014 and was completed in early 2016. Detailed Design began in May 2016 and it is anticipated to be complete soon. Delivery time frames are being finalised.

Major construction commenced on Section B in September 2009 and the new section of the highway was opened to traffic in December 2012. Work also started on Section A in July 2013 and was completed in May 2017. Section C began in early 2016 and was completed in February 2018.