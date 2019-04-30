First glimpse of Gympie RSL's $8 million renovation plan

Plans are under way to give the Gympie RSL Club an $8 million facelift.

GYMPIE'S RSL Club has given its first glimpse into the future as it aims to start on the first stage of an $8 million renovation this year.

As part of stage one the Orchid Room will be extended, becoming the building's new top floor and the venues main hub.

A second entrance on Nash St is being opened and a lift will join the two floors.

"Gympie RSL Club is full steam ahead for the future,” Club vice president Jan Collins said.

"The new carpet is in and has made the place really pop visually.

"This is only the start of the refurbishment.

"We have secured a long term lease from our landlords, the RSL Sub-Branch, which gives us the certainty to go ahead with our ambitious re-building plan.”

She said an "in-principle agreement” has been reached on the master plan and concept designs for the renovation.

The cost of the project across all stages is expected to be $8 million and is slated to be built over several years.

The bottom floor is earmarked to be an entertainment area and meeting place.

Partitions will allow it to cater for events including conference, private functions, and wakes.

"This is in keeping with our aims to be the dining, social and entertainment hub of the district”, she said.

The concept design and a presentation on the renovations will be on the agenda at a Special General Meeting to be called shortly for a decision by Club members.

Also discussed at a joint meeting of both boards was a view to merge both the Club and Sub-Branch boards.

The Sub-Branch is a charitable organisation and the Club is a not-for- profit community association.

She said there are pros and cons connected to moving this way but all obstacles can be overcome if handled correctly.

Any decision on amalgamation is to be made at that meeting.

"In order for the Club Board to make an informed decision,” she said.

"I urge Club members to have their say on this proposed amalgamation.

"After all, the word "Citizens” is in the name of the Club and usually most people don't speak out until after a decision has been made.

"By then it's too late to protest.

"Comments can be left on the Club's Facebook page and I urge all members to come along to the Special General Meeting to voice your opinion.”