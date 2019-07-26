First glimpse at Gympie council's plan for Rattler precinct

THE FUTURE: A draft design for what the Mary Valley Rattler precinct could become in a draft plan by consultants Place Design Group and (inset) the station precinct in 2017.

THE FUTURE: A draft design for what the Mary Valley Rattler precinct could become in a draft plan by consultants Place Design Group and (inset) the station precinct in 2017. Place Design Group

THERE'S no doubt the Mary Valley Rattler precinct is intended to be a showpiece of the region, and now there is a glimpse of what the fully redesigned area could look like.

A draft master plan for the Historic Railway Precinct was created for Gympie Regional Council in 2017 by consultants Place Design Group.

The plan reimagines the area as an "all abilities parkland experience”.

The draft itself has been workshopped but never taken to the council for endorsement.

However, images on PDG's website reveal what has been envisaged as the future for the Rattler's Tozer St home and workshop.

Along with the restored station and proposed RV park, the plan includes a redesigned car park for the old ticket booth at Chapple St and beautification of the land surrounding the workshop and rail lines.

The RV park has undergone design changes between the draft's creation and its lodging with the council's planning department for approval.

Existing buildings near the station on Tozer St are to remain, which should bring some relief to Gympie's Men's Shed group, which this week expressed concerns over its future.

George Curry and Markcus Jaques have been concerned over the future of the Men's Shed given all the development planned at the area. Scott Kovacevic

President George Curry said this week the group had been left wondering where future in the region lay following the application to build an RV park next to the station.

Mr Curry said Queensland Rail, which owns the building the Men's Shed leases, told the group they were "here as long as we like”.

Securing an answer from the council over the past year had been trickier, however.

He said their latest communication from the council said they would "give you an answer by the end of this calendar year”.

A council spokeswoman has since confirmed that, if the council does take over the lease, "there are no plans at this stage to remove the Men's Shed from the site”.

"The group will not be asked to relocate. The proposed RV site does not impact on the men's shed site.”

The Rattler precinct is not PDG's only foray into imagining Gympie's future.

It was also involved in Smithfield St redesign.