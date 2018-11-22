First glimpse at fallout from Stirling Homes' collapse

AFTERMATH: The Queensland Building and Construction Commission believes up to 40 property owners could be affected by the sad demise of Stirling Homes Qld and the cancellation of director Peter Bazzan's licence.

INVESTIGATIONS into the fallout from the collapse of Gympie building business Stirling Homes has found up to 40 families and home owners have been impacted.

In the wake of the company's liquidation last month, the Queensland Building and Construction Commission has been working to establish how many people were affected.

And while an exact number is not yet confirmed, 26 insurance claims have been lodged with the QBCC so far.

An unfinished home. Scott Kovacevic

Of those, eight had paid deposits only and work had not been started on their house, a QBCC spokesman said.

"The Queensland Home Warranty Scheme... has approved refunds of those deposits to six of those owners, with the other two currently being assessed,” he said.

QBCC records show the refunds amount to more than $65,000.

They are also assessing 18 claims for non-completion.

An unfinished home. Scott Kovacevic

Home owners were not the only ones impacted by the liquidation.

"The QBCC was able to recover almost $103,000 of $157,030 that was owed to two suppliers and six subcontractors before the company entered liquidation,” the QBCC spokesman said.

With the company now insolvent the QBCC cancelled the personal license of Stirling Homes' director Peter Bazzan on Monday.

This includes nominee supervisor licences for low rise building, carpentry and joinery.

Mr Bazzan has been listed as an excluded individual as well until October 11, 2021.

The Stirling Homes display home at Echelon. Scott Kovacevic

Phone calls to Mr Bazzan for comment were not returned.

Stirling Investments Qld's licence was first suspended on September 28, 2018 "due to the real likelihood of serious financial harm to suppliers, subcontractors or consumers”.

The company's members put the business into liquidation on October 11, 2018.

The business has been responsible for more than $10 million of residential construction work in the region since 2016, with 51 jobs recorded on its QBBC licence history.

The owners of this Stirling Buildings' built home are waiting to find out what happens next. Contributed

The QBCC spokesman said all property owners they knew of who were building with Stirling Homes had been contacted when the business went bust.

They urged "anyone with a contract with Stirling Homes to obtain legal advice or contact the QBCC before terminating their contract”.

The Gympie Times has contacted liquidators Chifley Advisory for more details on what the company owes, but has not received a reply.