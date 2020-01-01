Menu
Meet the gorgeous little bundle of joy in a hurry to meet her parents and to become Gympie’s first baby of 2020.
News

First bub of 2020 born minutes after mum’s waters broke

Donna Jones
1st Jan 2020 12:17 PM
GYMPIE'S first baby for 2020 was in such a hurry to arrive, parents Claire Treichel and Billy Staib haven't yet had time to name her.

The beautiful baby girl, weighing 3610g (nearly 8 pounds) was born at 5.20am, just 20 minutes after Ms Treichel's waters broke and almost a week ahead of her expected due date.

Ms Treichel is recovering well in the Gympie Hospital but was understandably tired after the birth, so proud father, Mr Staib was happy to show off his new daughter.

He said the new baby is his second daughter, with big sister, three-year-old Ava waiting impatiently at home in Kin Kin.

 

Proud father Billy Staib with his new-born daughter, who is yet to be named, who was born at 5.20am on January 1, 2020 at Gympie Hospital. Mum Claire Treichel is currently recovering after the speedy delivery which took just 20 minutes from the moment her waters broke.
Proud father Billy Staib with his new-born daughter, who is yet to be named, who was born at 5.20am on January 1, 2020 at Gympie Hospital. Mum Claire Treichel is currently recovering after the speedy delivery which took just 20 minutes from the moment her waters broke.

 

The happy news is especially portentous as 2020 has been declared the first ever International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

The global year-long celebration of the nursing and midwifery professions was announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in honour of the 200 birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, affectionately known as the mother of modern nursing.

Gympie Times

