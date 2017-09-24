34°
First Barnsey, now G150 gets award-winning comedians

GYMPIE'S G150 celebrations will be getting wacky, with award-winning comedians Frank Woodley and John Fleming to host the G150 concert next month.

Frank Woodley is Australia's most loved professional show-off who has toured around Australia and every major comedy festival over the past 10 years.

He has more recently been performing his children's show Noodlenut nation-wide, and written three hilarious books for kids about a girl detective called Kizmet.

John is best known for his award-winning comedy career as part of the internationally acclaimed comedy group Scared Weird Little Guys.

He has also hosted on many stages including emceeing the Melbourne International Arts Festival, and has decades of acclaimed work on TV, radio, live shows and events in Australia and internationally.

The G150 concert is on Saturday October 14 at Albert Park.

Gates open from 3pm.

