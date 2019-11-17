First 100 for Gympie junior cricket carriers side to first win

Gympie junior cricket: Finlay Franz is dubbed Player of the Week with his maiden century on Saturday, November 9 against junior Thunder. Pic: Bec Singh

CRICKET: Gympie cricketer Finlay Franz has made the most of his debut in junior cricket, notching his first century for the junior Heat against the junior Thunder at Spencer Oval last Saturday.

The 13-year-old has been knocking the door down with runs for Wide Bay and zone cricket but his impressive performance at One Mile Oval was his maiden century.

The first ball the opener played he edged it down leg side but he picked his shots to smash 117 off 42 balls.

The Thunder were the first team at the crease making a 121 total but the Heat chased down the total with five wickets in hand.

“I opened with Solomon Bembrick and we just played our shots and kept the run rate up,” he said.

“I was starting to hit it well with good shots and some fours and sixes.”

As the game continued Franz’s confidence increased and was comfortable at the crease.

“I was definitely nervous when I started, whenever I open, I hate facing the first ball. It is always a scary not knowing what the bowler is going to do,” he said.

“It was pretty surreal you see players on television do it (make a century) and you dream of doing it yourself and you just come out here and play your shots and do well to score it.

“I will probably always remember it. It is pretty cool, when you are close to getting it you get nervous and you do not want to play the wrong shot and once you make it then everything just goes away.”

Franz has two favourite shots which he aims to score more runs off during the summer.

“I have a cover drive, I like playing that because it is just a clean shot and when you time it, it is pretty good,” he said.

“The pool shot, it is a good way to ease the pressure. It feels good.”

There were no reserve sweeps for Franz during his time at the crease.

“I do not want to play a stupid game. I want to play with the game and play as it comes,” he said.

“Most of the time I was hitting them out of the middle of the bat.”

With a few sixes and fours hit during the innings, there was one that stood out for Franz.

“I have never been able to play the shot just off your legs. He bowled a full ball around my legs and I clipped it around and hit it for six,” he said.

“I hit it down square leg, it felt really good.”

It is through this effort that Franz is The Gympie Times Player of the Week.