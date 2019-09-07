Firies give update on Glastonbury bush blaze

Fire crews remained watchful in the Gympie region today after multiple fires broke out yesterday afternoon.

THE BUSHFIRE which broke out at Glastonbury yesterday afternoon has continued burning today as fire crews are kept busy with a number of active spotfires around the region.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service posting a status update on the Glastonbury blaze late this morning.

EARLIER: Crews battle 3 Gympie fires, one injury reported

"Crews continue to monitor this fire, which is burning in containment lines,” the QFES update read.

"This fire is posing no threat to property however smoke may affect surrounding areas. Residents should close windows and doors and keep their respiratory medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

That update was posted at 11.30am, and no crews were left on the scene as of 1.17pm, according to a Rural Fire Service live feed.

The only fire within the Gympie region still requiring a crew on scene as of late this afternoon was at North Deep Creek, where one crew remained in battle with a vegetation fire.

No crews were required at a vegetation fire at East Deep Creek.