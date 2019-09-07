Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews remained watchful in the Gympie region today after multiple fires broke out yesterday afternoon.
Fire crews remained watchful in the Gympie region today after multiple fires broke out yesterday afternoon. Troy Jegers
News

Firies give update on Glastonbury bush blaze

JOSH PRESTON
by
7th Sep 2019 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE BUSHFIRE which broke out at Glastonbury yesterday afternoon has continued burning today as fire crews are kept busy with a number of active spotfires around the region.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service posting a status update on the Glastonbury blaze late this morning.

EARLIER: Crews battle 3 Gympie fires, one injury reported

"Crews continue to monitor this fire, which is burning in containment lines,” the QFES update read.

"This fire is posing no threat to property however smoke may affect surrounding areas. Residents should close windows and doors and keep their respiratory medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

That update was posted at 11.30am, and no crews were left on the scene as of 1.17pm, according to a Rural Fire Service live feed.

The only fire within the Gympie region still requiring a crew on scene as of late this afternoon was at North Deep Creek, where one crew remained in battle with a vegetation fire.

No crews were required at a vegetation fire at East Deep Creek.

bushfire glastonbury fire gympie fire gympie fires gympie news gympie region queensland fire and emergency service
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie concert to bring back departed music legends

    premium_icon Gympie concert to bring back departed music legends

    Music Stellar cast assembles to keep legends alive.

    Ambos kept busy with late night crash at Bells Bridge

    premium_icon Ambos kept busy with late night crash at Bells Bridge

    News The patients are thought to have escaped serious injury.

    What is Rattler Railway Company's relationship to council?

    premium_icon What is Rattler Railway Company's relationship to council?

    News LETTER: Rateapayers deserve to know the full story