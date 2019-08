TRUCK FIRE: Emergency services attended a truck fire near Karara late last night.

TRUCK FIRE: Emergency services attended a truck fire near Karara late last night. Jonno Colfs

GYMPIE fire fighters stopped a fire spreading from a laundry in a Gympie house last night.

The fire, which broke out in a Myall St home about 6.15pm last night, was put under control quickly by Gympie fire fighters when they arrived on scene, a Gympie Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said.

The incident caused no injuries a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

A fire investigator would be on the scene today, the QFES spokeswoman said.