Firies extinguish Gympie grass fire

EXTINGUISHED: Firefighters have extinguished a large grass fire which quickly flared up between Gympie and Monkland just after 1pm today.

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a large grass fire near Coomb St, Gympie which flared up just after 1pm and was the cause of smoke around the Gympie and Monkland area.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the blaze.

"Three crews headed out but are no longer on scene,” the spokeswoman said.

She said there was a large area of grass on fire which required three crews attend the scene.

The blaze was extinguished just after 2pm.

Firefighters made the area safe and left the scene just after 4pm.

The public is urged to remain vigilant as dry conditions continue.