31°
News

Firies extinguish Gympie grass fire

EXTINGUISHED: Firefighters have extinguished a large grass fire which quickly flared up between Gympie and Monkland just after 1pm today.
EXTINGUISHED: Firefighters have extinguished a large grass fire which quickly flared up between Gympie and Monkland just after 1pm today. Bev Lacey
Rowan Schindler
by

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a large grass fire near Coomb St, Gympie which flared up just after 1pm and was the cause of smoke around the Gympie and Monkland area.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the blaze.

"Three crews headed out but are no longer on scene,” the spokeswoman said.

She said there was a large area of grass on fire which required three crews attend the scene.

The blaze was extinguished just after 2pm.

Firefighters made the area safe and left the scene just after 4pm.

The public is urged to remain vigilant as dry conditions continue.

Topics:  bushfire fire gympie monkland queensland fire and emergency services

Gympie Times
Gympie's university gets five-star score

Gympie's university gets five-star score

USC rated one of Australia's best for 12th straight year.

Soccer player punches ref, cops life-time ban

UNPROVOKED: Declan James Evans was convicted of the assault of a referee during a Gympie soccer game.

Gympie teen convicted of unprovoked assault

Meet these 10 friendly faces waiting at the Gympie RSPCA

Gabby is one of the friendly faces waiting at the Gympie RSPCA.

Spring is the best time to make new friends.

Controversial 'sharia law' billboard vandalised

Before and after: The "No Sharia Here" sign on the Sunshine Mwy has been defaced to read "No Racism Here".

Group's anger at "cowards, idiots"

Local Partners