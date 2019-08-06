Menu
Tin Can Bay firefighters were called to a retirement resort on the Cooloola Coast on Monday night.
Firies called to scrub fire at Tin Can Bay retirement resort

Frances Klein
by
6th Aug 2019 7:34 AM
TIN Can Bay firefighters were called to a vegetation fire believed to be at a retirement resort residence last night, a Queensland Fire Service spokeswoman said.

A small area of bush was on fire at what was believed to be a Cooloola Waters Retirement Resort property on Toolara Rd.

It was put out quickly after it had been reported about 7pm, the QFS spokeswoman said.

Police attended the scene, the QFS spokesman confirmed.

Gympie police could give no details about the incident, a Gympie police officer said.

