QFES crews have managed to put out a bushfire at Cootharaba this afternoon. FILE PHOTO
Fireys working hard to make Cootharaba blaze safe

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
22nd Aug 2020 3:31 PM
FIREYS have managed to put out a bushfire which sparked up at Cootharaba earlier today, and are working to make the area safe.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene near the intersection of Louis Bazzo Drive and Cootharaba Road.

“Crews have now extinguished the blaze and are working to make the area safe,” QFES sources said.

“There is currently no threat to property. Motorists are advised that Louis Bazzo Drive has been reopened to traffic.

“Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

bushfires 2020 emergency services gympie fires gympie news
Gympie Times

