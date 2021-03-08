Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, generic, stock. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service
Fireys work to contain late weekend blaze near Tin Can Bay

JOSH PRESTON
8th Mar 2021 12:30 AM
Fire crews continued to monitor the status of a vegetation fire turning near Tin Can Bay at Wallu late Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Fireys kept busy with Curra blaze late Saturday afternoon

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised crews were working in the vicinity of Tinnanbar Road, Maryborough-Cooloola Road and Tin Can Bay Road, Wallu as of about 4pm.

“The fire is burning within containment lines and there’s no threat to property at this time. Motorists are urged to drive with caution,” a QFES statement released at that time said.

“Nearby residents should keep windows and doors closed if suffering from a respiratory condition. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

