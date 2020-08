Firefighters have responded to a grass fire at Glenwood this afternoon. FILE PHOTO

A GRASS fire burning at Glenwood this afternoon has been contained, according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Fire crews received a call to the scene of the fire, reportedly burning in the vicinity of Abortwentyseven Rd and Neerdie Rd, at about 2:25pm this afternoon.

Three crews are on the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the crews had managed to contain the fire, but could not provide details on the size of the blaze.