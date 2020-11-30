Menu
Rural fireys are watching a blaze at Tuchkekoi which raged throughout the night before being brought under control just before 1am. Picture: Zizi Averill (file)
News

Fireys watching Mary Valley blaze after late night battle

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
30th Nov 2020 12:24 PM
FIREYS continue to monitor a bushfire at Tuchekoi following a late night battle involving more than a dozen crews to bring it under control

Sixteen firefighting crews were needed to keep the blaze in check after it flared up near Ironside Rd just before 9pm last night.

Sixteen firefighting crews were needed to control the bushfire.
A QFES spokeswoman said the blaze’s width reached about 100m at one point, with flames 0.5m high.

Smoke was still visible from the scene this morning.

Crew managed to bring it under control about 11.30pm; three crews are still at the scene to ensure it does not flare back up, with two more on the way.

