Fireys to investigate Gympie house fire

Frances Klein
17th Feb 2020 7:27 AM
FIRE investigators will today visit the scene of a Gympie house fire that erupted overnight, destroying a Mt Pleasant Queenslander home.

The Blake St house, which this morning was a grim picture of gutted rooms, blackened walls, smashed windows and twisted metal was still emitting small amounts of smoke.

Nobody had been home at the time the blaze caught hold, Gympie Station officer Cameron Nicol said, however adjoining neighbours evacuated as the fire threatened to leap next door.

This was initially the focus of fireys when they arrived on the scene at 9.30pm last night.

"Initially we had fears for one property adjoining and that was the focus of our duties," Mr Nicol said.

A Blake Street property went up in flames on Sunday night, February 16 with firefighters at the scene containing it. Photo: Cherie Randell
He said firefighters eased the threat within minutes before focusing on the first property.

Neighbours last night reported hearing a loud bang before seeing firefighters at the scene.

"At this stage we still haven't established a cause," Mr Nicol said.

Police officers monitored the scene overnight and will continue to until investigations are complete today.

