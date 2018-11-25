Fireys tangle with grass blaze in Gympie region's south

Twelve fire trucks were on scene to keep control of a fire at Bollier.

EIGHT fire trucks are monitoring a fire at Bollier which has only just been brought under control, and at one point required the efforts of a dozen crews to keep it in hand.

A Queensland Fire services spokesman said firefighters managed to contain the blaze, which was burning near Tuchekoi and Parkinson roads, just before 1pm.

He said 12 QFES vehicles were on the scene at one point in the fight to contain the fire which is now "burning safely”.

The spokesman said residents and motorists should still expect smoke to be in the air for a while yet.