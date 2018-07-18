Menu
Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at Curra. Jonno Colfs
Environment

Fireys tangle with grass blaze at Curra

18th Jul 2018 1:25 PM

GYMPIE firefighters are closely watching a grass fire at near Curra Rd which was sparked earlier today.

The blaze has been contained and poses no threat to property at this time, but residents in the area of Curra, Bells Bridge and Gunalda may be affected by smoke and are advised to close their doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

Motorists driving along the Bruce Highway, Curra Road and surrounding areas are advised to drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the road.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

