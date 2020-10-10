Fireys still needed to fight Gympie region blaze

A vegetation fire is burning at The Palms.

TWO fire crews remain on the scene of a vegetation fire burning at The Palms late this afternoon.

The blaze is burning at Kurrajong Drive.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area,” the Rural Fire Service website read.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.”