Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A vegetation fire is burning at The Palms.
A vegetation fire is burning at The Palms.
News

Fireys still needed to fight Gympie region blaze

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
10th Oct 2020 6:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO fire crews remain on the scene of a vegetation fire burning at The Palms late this afternoon.

The blaze is burning at Kurrajong Drive.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area,” the Rural Fire Service website read.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

emergency services gympie fires gympie news gympie region gympie weather
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCKING: Gympie punters lose $2m on pokies in one month

        Premium Content SHOCKING: Gympie punters lose $2m on pokies in one month

        News Gambling Reform Advocate Tim Costello says the situation was “entirely avoidable” across Queensland, blames government.

        Trio at large after ‘serious’ Blue Bar bashing

        Premium Content Trio at large after ‘serious’ Blue Bar bashing

        Crime Police have urged three men to ‘come forward’ after another man was bashed outside...

        Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

        Premium Content Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

        Breaking Man rushed to hospital after Sunshine Coast assault

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property The best houses from Cairns to Coolangatta revealed | Part 1