Fireys rush to Imbil truck fire

FIREYS rushed to a small truck fire on Tincknell Rd at Imbil on Saturday afternoon.

Two crews arrived on the scene at 2.50pm and had the fire out about 20 minutes later, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

Firefighters monitored the scene for a further 20 minutes until the area was safe.

MORE TRAFFIC NEWS: Gympie highway crash causes traffic mayhem

It was the latest of several emergencies in the region over the past few weeks.

Tragically two road deaths were recorded in the region south of Gympie – one was the death of 21-year-old Jorn Gilbert who died in hospital the day after his car smashed into a light pole on Yabba Creek Rd on August 6.

RELATED: Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon

On August 10, a 48-year-old motorbike rider from Emerald died on the side of the Bruce Highway at Coles Creek south of Gympie.

The incident is still under investigation.