FILE PHOTO: Firefighters were called to a Doonan home last night after reports of smoke issuing from the building. Bev Lacey
Fireys rush to hinterland home as smoke issues from building

Ashley Carter
24th Jun 2019 7:01 AM
FIREFIGHTERS rushed to a Doonan home last night after reports smoke was issuing from the building.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called just after 7pm to the home on Eumundi Noosa Rd and found a fire in the kitchen that had been extinguished before they arrived.

A woman was assessed and treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but did not require hospitalisation, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

Fireys remained on scene to ventilate the area, and left the scene in the hands of the residents.

